I visited Bonsaiya Abe around a year ago, and was lucky enough to spend time talking to Daiki Abe, the 3rd generation of the Abe family to be involved in growing bonsai trees. The Abe family have been cultivating Goyomatsu (Japanese White Pine) bonsai trees for over 90 years. Kurakichi Abe began growing bonsai fromContinue reading Bonsaiya Abe – Fukushima City’s Own Bonsai Master→
As newly built houses get smaller and the variety of cheap flooring options increases, quintessentially Japanese tatami flooring is becoming less and less of a presence in Japanese homes. Tatami has held an integral place in the hearts of Japanese people for centuries, and many people are saddened by the way the youth of JapanContinue reading Hand-made Tatami Experience in Sukagawa City→
The best time for going to see the picturesque naturally-forming ice sculptures, known as ‘shibuki-gori‘ is swiftly approaching! Lake Inawashiro is one of the only places in Japan where you can see shibuki-gori, so make sure to pay Lake Inawashiro a visit this winter! What is Shibuki-Gori? Shibuki-gori literally translates into English as ‘ice spray’.Continue reading Lake Inawashiro’s Shibuki-Gori Ice Sculptures→